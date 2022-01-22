Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.38 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 7,002,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

