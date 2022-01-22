Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

