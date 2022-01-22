American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.