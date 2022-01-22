American Century Companies Inc. Buys 130,902 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Pinterest worth $85,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,340 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,874 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.