American Century Companies Inc. Has $61.05 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $61,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIN opened at $83.38 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

