American Century Companies Inc. Has $79.74 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,623,039 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 71,420 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $79,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,078 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 301,973 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,019 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,715 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM opened at $21.54 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

