American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,864 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of FedEx worth $76,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 35.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.18. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.