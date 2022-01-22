American Century Companies Inc. Sells 5,461 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $64,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,540,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after acquiring an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 38.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 245,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.40 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

