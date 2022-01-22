American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of American International Group worth $38,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.32 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.