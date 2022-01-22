American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.33. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

