Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 116.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$107.92 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,000. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at C$266,560.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

