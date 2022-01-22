Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $786.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.88 million and the highest is $806.82 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

