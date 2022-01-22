Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 97.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.