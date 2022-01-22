Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $212,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

NYSE:BJ opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

