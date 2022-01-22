Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $212,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

NYSE:BJ opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.