Analysts Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

CVE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,186,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,622. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0282 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.