Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.49. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

