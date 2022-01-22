Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 76.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harsco by 185.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 52,954 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Harsco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 61,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

