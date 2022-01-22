Analysts Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $780.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

RRX stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.82. 744,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,635. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

