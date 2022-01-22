Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price at $141.44

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 61,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

