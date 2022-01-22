Analysts Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $210.19

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.01. 3,169,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,909. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.