Analysts Set Expectations for Minerals Technologies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

