Analysts Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Target Price at $77.40

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after buying an additional 390,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at $7,425,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 189,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,373. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.