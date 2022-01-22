Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Target Price at $40.89

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 88.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 170.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGP opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

