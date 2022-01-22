Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Target Price at $26.44

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of PRCH opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,995 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.