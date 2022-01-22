Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Target Price at $14.57

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

