Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $54.00

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:SIX traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,734. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

