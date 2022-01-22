Analyzing Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Euro Tech has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Euro Tech and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 3 3 0 2.13

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus target price of $214.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Euro Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Euro Tech and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euro Tech N/A N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 6.65% 24.99% 11.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euro Tech and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euro Tech $13.36 million 0.93 $770,000.00 N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.70 billion 3.01 $121.30 million $4.85 37.49

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Euro Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Euro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Euro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Euro Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co. Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment. The Engineering segment involves in water and waste-water treatment engineering and air pollution control business through Pact-Yixing, the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

