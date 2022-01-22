Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

