Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of ANGN opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $137,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 27,883 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,101.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $386,993 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Angion Biomedica by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

