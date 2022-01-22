Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,208.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

