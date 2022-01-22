Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research firms have commented on AM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AM stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.71.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.