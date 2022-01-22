Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on AM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

