Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.59. AON reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.42. 1,600,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,737. AON has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.86 and a 200 day moving average of $284.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.