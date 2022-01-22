Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.