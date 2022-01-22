ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 90,406,199 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

