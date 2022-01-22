Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $95.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.31 million. Appian reported sales of $81.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $359.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 75.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth $9,251,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

