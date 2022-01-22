Apria (NYSE:APR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Apria news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $44,066.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $39,465.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,259 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,945.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apria by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apria by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares during the period.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

