Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 845 ($11.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

APTD opened at GBX 548 ($7.48) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 548.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 604.53. The firm has a market cap of £313.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. Aptitude Software Group has a twelve month low of GBX 498.90 ($6.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 738 ($10.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

