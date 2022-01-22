Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 947,854 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.39% of Arch Capital Group worth $57,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.19 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

