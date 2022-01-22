Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 294,523 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $586.84 million, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after purchasing an additional 158,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 71.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,583,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 31.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 309,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 73,754 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

