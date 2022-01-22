argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $339.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Shares of ARGX opened at $279.25 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.24.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.2% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

