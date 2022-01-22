Argus Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Hold

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 1.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 622,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

