Argus Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $65.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

