Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Up 15.7% in December

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.91 million, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arko will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

