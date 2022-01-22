Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $46,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.

TDG stock opened at $616.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $619.80 and its 200 day moving average is $626.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.