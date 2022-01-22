Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $10.21 Million Stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in View were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in View by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in View by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in View by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 327,216 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in View by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,044,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in View by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

