Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $38.63 Million Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.15% of Eventbrite worth $38,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 7.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $420,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,466,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 169,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EB opened at $14.23 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

