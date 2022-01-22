Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $20.27 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 694,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

