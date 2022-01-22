Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $24.51 Million in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,171,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of Traeger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Traeger Inc has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

