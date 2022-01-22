Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $81.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $12,905,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,253,733 shares of company stock worth $363,480,782 and sold 92,440 shares worth $9,494,542. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

