Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,348. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

